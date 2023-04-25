English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment NewsAryan Khan makes directorial debut with ad film featuring his father Shah Rukh Khan

Aryan Khan makes directorial debut with ad film featuring his father Shah Rukh Khan

Aryan Khan makes directorial debut with ad film featuring his father Shah Rukh Khan
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 25, 2023 10:54:49 AM IST (Published)

The commercial for Aryan Khan’s streetwear brand is set to release on April 25. Both Aryan and Shah Rukh shared a glimpse of it on their social media handles.

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has entered into the glamour world with an ad film apparel brand D’Yavol. The collection is being described as a “limited release luxury streetwear”. Aryan made his directorial debut with this ad film and had the opportunity to direct his father, Shah Rukh Khan. The commercial is set to release on April 25, and both Aryan and Shah Rukh shared a glimpse of it on their social media handles.

Recommended Articles

View All
WTO ruling on India's IT Agreement — key implications of this adverse verdict in a taxman's view

WTO ruling on India's IT Agreement — key implications of this adverse verdict in a taxman's view

Apr 25, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World Malaria Day: A preventable disease, but here's why the elimination remains a challenge

World Malaria Day: A preventable disease, but here's why the elimination remains a challenge

Apr 24, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

New US Ambassador to India — Eric Garcetti to pave the way for a stronger partnership

New US Ambassador to India — Eric Garcetti to pave the way for a stronger partnership

Apr 24, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Earth Day: 10-year-old Prasiddhi Singh has already planted 1 lakh trees — and she’s just begun

Earth Day: 10-year-old Prasiddhi Singh has already planted 1 lakh trees — and she’s just begun

Apr 22, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


“X marks the spot. 24 hours to go,” Shah Rukh Khan tweeted. The official page of the collection also featured a picture of Aryan behind the camera, completely focused on his work. This marks a special moment for Aryan as he got to direct his father in his first directorial project.
Aryan has been teasing fans about his streetwear collection on social media. He previously shared pictures with his team, expressing his excitement for the launch of the brand D’Yavol.
Aryan took to social media to express his happiness, saying, “It’s been nearly 5 years since the conception of this lifestyle luxury collective. D’Yavol is finally here.”
ALSO READ |
Shah Rukh’s son Aryan to launch premium vodka D’YAVOL in India
Aryan is not just content with directing an ad for his new venture D’Yavol, but he is also working towards making his debut as a series director.
Aryan revealed on Instagram last December that he had finished writing his debut script and was ready to direct it. The script was placed next to the clapboard with the Red Chillies Production written on it, confirming that the project would be produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production company. “Wrapped with the writing... can't wait to say action,” Aryan wrote.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's last appearance on the big screen was in Yash Raj Films' spy drama Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. His fans are eagerly waiting to see him in action once again in his upcoming films, Jawan and Dunki, directed by Atlee.
ALSO READ | 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' earns Rs 68 crore in opening weekend, Salman Khan thanks fans for love & support
 
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Aryan KhanBollywoodShah Rukh Khan
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X