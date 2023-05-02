Are standalone films on the way out?

With the world so hooked on long-format filmmaking, are stand-alone movies going to die a slow, painful death?

Not too long ago, there used to be a popular species of movies called standalone films. Unencumbered by sequels and seasons, they stood gallantly on their own, enough in themselves, telling gloriously myriad stories within 200 minutes.

In fact, they were largely the only kind of films that existed. Unless some visionary director or mammoth studio decided to adapt text to screen. The James Bond films, the Harry Potter series, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and the initial Marvel and DC movies are all screen adaptations of dearly loved novels and comics. But such films were few and came far between. They, therefore, piqued interest, even commanded reverence, creating generations of loyalists and niche nerds.

Moreover, this making of serialised films was strictly a Hollywood phenomenon. The Hindi film industry didn’t have the vision, the scale, the tech, or the money to fashion home-grown franchises. Then Koi Mil Gaya came along in 2003. Made at a reported budget of Rs. 35 crores, it allegedly raked in a whopping Rs. 82 crores, forcing director Rakesh Roshan to brainstorm how to best milk the potential of the goldmine he had created. Cut to three years later, Krrish, starring Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles, released, giving India its first superhero franchise. A third installment released in 2013. Though it was blisteringly ridiculed by critics, something had shifted in Hindi cinema; a tiny window had opened.

Filmmakers started planning stories with second parts in mind. A spate of successful sequels followed. Phir Hera Pheri (2006), Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), Dhoom 2 (2006), Don 2 (2011), Gangs of Wasseypur—Part 2 (2012), Dedh Ishqiya (2014), Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015), and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) stand tall as early examples of second installments before streaming irrevocably changed the way we think of, make, and consume entertainment.

Today, the gigantic impassable wall on which that window once was, is reduced to rubble. Streaming has played a major role in its absolute demolition by making fleshed-out, extended stories that can go on for multiple seasons and chapters, mainstream. And not in the gaudy, mindless, regressive way that has been Indian television. In fact, the impact of streaming (courtesy reduced production/distribution costs, global reach, enhanced viewer convenience, and no box-office pressure) has been so indelible that theatrical films are rethinking storytelling to play catch up.

The biggest studios and production houses in the country have lately been uber-busy building their own cinematic universes. Yash Raj Films’ spyverse is already four movies strong. Rohit Shetty’s copverse also has four films to its credit and then there’s his money-minting Golmaal franchise with another four films and no sign of stopping anytime soon. Last year a new entrant—Ayan Mukerji’s Astraverse with its three-film plan. Each larger, shinier, dizzier.

Sequels have been a part of Hindi cinema for a while now. But even with the career-defining successes of films such as Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Dhoom 2, and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, we were still light years away from creating entire cinematic universes and a time when every other film, irrespective of its mounting and ambition, invariably ended hinting at a sequel or a spin-off.

With the world so hooked on long-format filmmaking, painful death? I don’t think so. Mostly because we are consuming a lot more entertainment than we have ever before, creating a bigger room for all kinds of formats to exist. Moreover, not every filmmaker has the bandwidth to create or support universes. Even as studio giants keep spinning movie-worlds and franchises, small, independent, intimate films will continue to proliferate bringing to the fore new, forgotten, and marginalized talents, fresher perspectives, and diverse voices that you can indulge in one sitting short enough to not hurt your lower back.