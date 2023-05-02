Are standalone films on the way out?

With the world so hooked on long-format filmmaking, are stand-alone movies going to die a slow, painful death?

Not too long ago, there used to be a popular species of movies called standalone films. Unencumbered by sequels and seasons, they stood gallantly on their own, enough in themselves, telling gloriously myriad stories within 200 minutes.

In fact, they were largely the only kind of films that existed. Unless some visionary director or mammoth studio decided to adapt text to screen. The James Bond films, the Harry Potter series, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and the initial Marvel and DC movies are all screen adaptations of dearly loved novels and comics. But such films were few and came far between. They, therefore, piqued interest, even commanded reverence, creating generations of loyalists and niche nerds.

Moreover, this making of serialised films was strictly a Hollywood phenomenon. The Hindi film industry didn’t have the vision, the scale, the tech, or the money to fashion home-grown franchises. Then Koi Mil Gaya came along in 2003. Made at a reported budget of Rs. 35 crores, it allegedly raked in a whopping Rs. 82 crores, forcing director Rakesh Roshan to brainstorm how to best milk the potential of the goldmine he had created. Cut to three years later, Krrish, starring Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles, released, giving India its first superhero franchise. A third installment released in 2013. Though it was blisteringly ridiculed by critics, something had shifted in Hindi cinema; a tiny window had opened.