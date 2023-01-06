AR Rahman turns 56: 10 most iconic songs of the legendary musician

Known as the “Mozart of Madras”, AR Rahman has been mesmerising fans with his music for over 30 years.

Legendary musician AR Rahman celebrates his 56th birthday on January 6. Rahman has produced timeless melodies across languages, and the composer went on to win an Oscar for his song Jai Ho from the film Slumdog Millionaire. Known as the ‘Mozart of Madras’, he has been a fan favourite for over 30 years now.

Here Is a look at the 10 most iconic songs of AR Rahman

10. Yeh Haseen Waadiyaan: Roja

A hit from AR Rahman's debut album, Yeh Haseen Waadiyaan has been a cult classic for decades. The song's Tamil version, Pudhu Vellai Mazhai, is another popular song from the album.

9. Tu Hi Re: Bombay

Tu Hi Re from the film Bombay is composed by AR Rahman and sung by Hariharan and Kavita Krishnamurthy. Like his debut album, Bombay features several classics by AR Rahman.

8. Khwaja Mere Khwaja: Jodhaa Akbar

This spiritual song brings AR Rahman's singing and composing prowess to the fore. Khwaja Mere Khwaja from Jodhaa Akbar is beautiful, powerful and a fan favourite for eternity.

7. Luka Chuppi: Rang De Basanti

The emotional song Luka Chuppi from Rang De Basanti was sung by legendary vocalist Lata Mangeshkar and composed by AR Rahman. The song struck a chord with music lovers, and it was even considered for an Academy Award for Best Original Song nomination.

6. Tere Bina: Guru

Tere Bina is a wonderful melodious composition by Rahman from Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Guru. Sung by Rahman, Murtuza Khan, Quadir Khan and Chinmayi, the song is dedicated to the memory of Pakistani qawwali singer Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

5. Maa Tujhe Salaam (Vande Mataram)

A staple on Independence Day, Republic Day and other patriotic events every year, this song gives goosebumps every time it’s played, thanks to AR Rahman's unique voice and composition style.

4. Chaiyya Chaiyya: Dil Se

Another cult classic from the Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman vault, Chaiyya Chaiyya is iconic for many reasons. The song is sung by Sukhwinder Singh, and the unforgettable lyrics come from Gulzar. This matched with Rahman’s musical prowess makes the song unforgettable. Also, Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora’s dancing atop a train makes it a complete package.

3. Kun Faaya Kun- Rockstar

Kun Faaya Kun shares the soulful ethos of the song Khwaja Mera Khwaja. The exquisite qawwali track has been sung by talented singers like Javed Ali, Mohit Chauhan, Nizami Brothers, and AR Rahman.

2. Chale Chalo - Lagaan

Chale Chalo is another song from Rahman that is filled with pride and patriotism. The lyrics by Javed Akhtar and vocals by AR Rahman and Srinivas are sure to fill the hearts of the listeners with love for the country.

1. Jai Ho: Slumdog Millionaire

One of the most iconic songs of AR Rahman, Jai Ho brought Rahman global appreciation and critical acclaim. The song from the movie Slumdog Millionaire won the Academy Award for Best Original Song.