Apple CEO Tim Cook enjoys vada pav with Madhuri Dixit amid mumbai store launch

Apart from his meeting with Madhuri Dixit Nene, Cook had a busy day in Mumbai. He also met with Reliance Industries Chief Mukesh Ambani, and sources said that Akash & Isha Ambani and Manoj Modi were part of the meeting.

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene met with Apple CEO Tim Cook on the sidelines of the Apple retail store launch in Mumbai on Monday, April 17. In a picture posted on Twitter, the duo can be seen enjoying vada pav while discussing their mutual interests.

The meeting was held as part of Cook's visit to inaugurate the tech giant's first retail store in India.

The Apple CEO also met with captains of India Inc, including Tata Sons Chief, N Chandra.

Cook's visit to India highlights the company's expanding ambitions in the country,

Additionally, he is scheduled to meet with India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and the Deputy IT Minister Rajeev Chandrashekar later in the week. The meeting with Chandrashekar is expected to take place on April 19, during which Cook is likely to discuss Apple's focus on India as both a manufacturer and a market.

Apple's decision to launch the first official Apple-owned stores in Mumbai and New Delhi further emphasises the company's efforts to expand its presence in India.