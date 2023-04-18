During his visit to Mumbai on Monday, Apple CEO Tim Cook enjoyed the city's famous snack, vada pav, in the company of Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit.
Apple CEO Tim Cook met several Bollywood celebrities on Monday night ahead of the launch of the tech giant's first retail store in Mumbai. The store, located at the Jio World Drive mall in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex, is set to open today. Celebrities such as Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, AR Rahman, Mouni Roy, singer Armaan Malik and Boney Kapoor posed with Tim Cook ahead of the launch event.
During his visit to Mumbai on Monday, Apple CEO Tim Cook enjoyed the city's famous snack, vada pav, in the company of Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit. The two visited Swati Snacks, a popular cafe in Mumbai known for its delicious vada pav. Dixit shared a photo on social media of herself and Cook holding the snack and surrounded by plates of food.
Madhuri wrote, “Can’t think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav!”
Tim Cook expressed his gratitude towards Madhuri Dixit for introducing him to Mumbai's famous snack, Vada Pav. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav - it was delicious!”
Many other Bollywood celebrities, including Raveena Tandon, AR Rahman, Mouni Roy, singer Armaan Malik, and Boney Kapoor, were present at the private store launch event on Monday.
Raveena Tandon shared a string of pictures from the event on her social media account, captioning them, “A night out at @apple .. #timcook.”
Singer Armaan Malik took to his Instagram account to share a picture with Tim Cook and captioned it, “Got to meet the amazing Tim Cook at the launch of India’s first-ever Apple Store in Mumbai, BKC! Big love to the folks at Apple for hosting such a beautiful evening."
AR Rahman shared a picture of himself with Tim Cook on his Instagram, captioning it, “What are we talking about? Any guesses?”
Boney Kapoor shared a picture with Tim Cook on Instagram and captioned it “Apple store opening in Mumbai,” expressing his excitement for the launch.
The opening of the first Apple store in India marks a significant milestone for the tech giant in one of the world’s largest smartphone markets. With the new store, Apple aims to strengthen its position in India.
First Published: Apr 18, 2023 11:14 AM IST
