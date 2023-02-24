Aparshakti Khurana and Ayushmann Khurrana to co-host Zee Cine Awards

Zee Cine awards will see some of the biggest names in Bollywood come together to celebrate the achievements of the past year and honor the best talent in the industry.

The highly anticipated Zee Cine awards ceremony is set to take place on February 26, and fans of Bollywood will be delighted to learn that two of the industry's most popular actors, Aparshakti Khurana and Ayushmann Khurrana, will be co-hosting the event.

Aparshakti Khurana, who shot to fame with his performance in the hit movie "Dangal," has been making waves in the industry with his incredible talent and versatile acting skills.

Also read | Sanjay Leela Bhansali turns 60 today: Top 10 films of the iconic filmmaker

His brother, Ayushmann Khurrana, has also established himself as one of the most sought-after actors in the industry, with his impressive performances in movies like "Article 15" and "Andhadhun."

The two brothers had previously hosted the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) in 2019, and their chemistry on stage was a huge hit with audiences. This year, they are all set to take the stage once again and offer a memorable experience to movie lovers across the world.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Aparshakti Khurana said, "It's always great to work with him. We had previously hosted another show together and that was a riot.

When it comes to work, we are aware that it's a professional commitment, and it's not often we come together. But given our personal background, it definitely adds a layer of charm and fun to the show, and I hope we can bring that to the stage."

The Zee Cine awards ceremony is one of the most prestigious events in the Indian film industry, and this year's event is expected to be bigger and better than ever before. The event will see some of the biggest names in Bollywood come together to celebrate the achievements of the past year and honor the best talent in the industry.