AP Dhillon opens up about overcoming career challenges and pursuing passion

Indian-born Canadian singer, rapper, and record producer AP Dhillon opened up about his journey from obscurity to global stardom in an interview with Anupama Chopra of Film Companion.

In the conversation held on Monday (August 21), Dhillon candidly discussed his family's views on pursuing art as a career, the power of music to unite people, and the challenges he faced as an immigrant striving to establish himself in the Western world.

AP Dhillon shared his unique perspective on his meteoric rise in the music industry and the personal experiences that have shaped his artistic vision.

The "Brown Munde" singer opened up about the challenges he faced early on in his career when he felt like no one wanted to collaborate with him: "When nobody wants to work with you, now you gotta learn everything on your own." He revealed that this prompted him to become a self-sufficient artist, taking charge of his own growth and learning.

Reflecting on his family's expectations, Dhillon said, "My family, like, they don't really care about...if anybody wants to be an artist or anything like that. They're like, 'Okay, you go to school, get a good education, and find a decent job,' right?"

However, he emphasised the importance of following one's passion, asserting that sometimes you have to pursue what you love.

Additionally, Dhillon expressed his belief in the power of music to bring people together. He spoke about the exhilarating experience of performing in front of large crowds and witnessing the unity that music can create.

"I feel like sometimes you have to pursue what you are passionate about. We're happy to be here and we genuinely enjoy what we do. I can't express the incredible feeling when you attend a renowned show. It's amazing to witness so many people coming together and singing along. Music has so much power."

He also highlighted the responsibility he feels as an artist to be a positive role model while keeping his music lively and engaging.

"So that's why even when we're writing a track, we need to keep in mind what we're trying to promote. Being a responsible role model is important, but at the same time, it's crucial to maintain a lively vibe."

As per Film Companion, the vocalist has garnered numerous propositions from Bollywood. When questioned about his potential interest in these offers, he conveyed, "Maybe. If it is the right time, then I’ll do it for sure. I’m open to it, but I will do it when I feel the time is right. I’ve been asked to do tracks for so many films or give my tracks to movies. I don’t want to do this now. I’m not against anything but I will do it whenever I feel that the time is right."

AP Dhillon's journey from a semi-rural town in Punjab to making a name for himself in Canada and beyond is the subject of a new four-part docu-series titled "AP Dhillon: First of A Kind."

The series delves into his remarkable story, portraying the struggles of a desi immigrant boy in a foreign land striving to fulfill his dreams.

The docu-series emphasises the unprecedented nature of Dhillon's rise, showcasing his transformation from a sales associate at Best Buy to a globally recognised artist.

It starts with a deep dive into his relocation to Canada in 2015 and the challenges he faced in adjusting to a new culture and environment. The series portrays Dhillon's journey as a relatable immigrant story that resonates with the diaspora's experiences.

The "AP Dhillon: First of A Kind Documentary" is available on Amazon Prime Video.