K-pop concert in Mumbai: Aoora set to perform on June 17

There is good news for all the K-pop lovers in India. Park Min-jun aka Aoora, one of the most popular South Korean artistes, will be performing in Mumbai. Aoora will perform live at the Oberoi Mall in Goregaon on June 17, according to reports. The official timing of the event is from 12 pm to 3:30 pm. Besides, fans will also be able to interact with the singing sensation at the concert.

The South Korean singer and composer had recently won the hearts of his Indian fans by releasing the K-pop version of late musician Bappi Lahiri's cult song Jimmy Jimmy.

In March, Aoora had also shared his first Hindi cover mashup. He had tweaked the hit song Tere Pyaar Mein in his own style. Fans had loved Aoora's song, which was from Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’.

In May, Aoora, and DJ Fridayyy performed at Elante Mall courtyard in Chandigarh to a packed venue of K-pop fans. The singers performed hit numbers like Love is Right, Dreamers, and Bollywood songs Aankh Maare, and Badtameez Dil, among others. They also performed their recreation of Jimmy Jimmy from Mithun Chakraborty starrer 1982 film ‘Disco Dancer’.

Aoora partnered with India's oldest music label Saregama to recreate the K-pop version of Bappi Lahiri's cult dance number Jimmy Jimmy. The song was released on May 25. The song garnered millions of views on Saregama’s official YouTube channel within hours of its release.

It remains to be seen what Aoora has in store for his Indian fans. The K-pop star is expected to light up the stage during his forthcoming performance.

According to a Hindustan Times report, actor and reality show star Pratik Sehajpal is set to collaborate with Aoora for a new project.