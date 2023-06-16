K-pop concert in Mumbai: Aoora set to perform on June 17

The South Korean singer and composer had recently won the hearts of his Indian fans by releasing the K-pop version of late musician Bappi Lahiri's cult song Jimmy Jimmy.

There is good news for all the K-pop lovers in India. Park Min-jun aka Aoora, one of the most popular South Korean artistes, will be performing in Mumbai. Aoora will perform live at the Oberoi Mall in Goregaon on June 17, according to reports. The official timing of the event is from 12 pm to 3:30 pm. Besides, fans will also be able to interact with the singing sensation at the concert.

In March, Aoora had also shared his first Hindi cover mashup. He had tweaked the hit song Tere Pyaar Mein in his own style. Fans had loved Aoora's song, which was from Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’.