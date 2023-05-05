Earlier, Bollywood royalty like Vidya Balan, Aishwarya Rai, and Deepika Padukone have been featured in the jury for the prestigious film festival. The 76th edition of the Festival de Cannes, popularly known as the Cannes Film Festival, will be held from May 16-27.

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma is set to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The actress will head to the French Riviera later this month to take part in an event that will honour women in cinema. She will feature alongside Hollywood actress Kate Winslet.

French Ambassador India Emmanuel Lenain recently met Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli and posted a picture from the meeting.

"A pleasure meeting Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma! I wished Virat and Team India all the best for the upcoming tournaments, and discussed Anushka's trip to the Cannes Film Festival," Lenain tweeted.

https://twitter.com/E_Lenain/status/1654078207304552448

Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Netflix film Chakda Xpress essaying the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Meanwhile, her husband, Virat Kohli is likely to stay busy with his team Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League this month as he has become the acting captain after Faf du Plessis' injury. Kohli is not likely to accompany Sharma for the film festival.

ALSO READ | Watch: AAP MP Raghav Chadha attends MI vs PBKS IPL game with Parineeti Chopra amid dating rumours

The 76th edition of the Festival de Cannes, popularly known as the Cannes Film Festival, will be held from May 16-27. This year, several films, including two Indian films Kennedy and Agra, will be screened at the event.

The festival is being held annually in Cannes, France, since 1946 to celebrate the best work and creative excellence in the world of cinema across the globe. The prestigious festival previews upcoming films of all genres from all across the world.

Previously, the Cannes Film Festival has featured several Indian celebrities like Sharmila Tagore, Aishwarya Rai, Vidya Balan and Deepika Padukone on the jury.

Other celebrities from Bollywood including Priyanka Chopra, Mallika Sherawat, Sonam Kapoor, Hina Khan, Pooja Hegde, Aditi Rao Hydari and Tamannaah Bhatia have also walked the red carpet at the festival as part fashion or luxury brand deals.