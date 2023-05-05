English
Anushka Sharma to make Cannes debut, honour women in cinema with Kate Winslet

Earlier, Bollywood royalty like Vidya Balan, Aishwarya Rai, and Deepika Padukone have been featured in the jury for the prestigious film festival. The 76th edition of the Festival de Cannes, popularly known as the Cannes Film Festival, will be held from May 16-27.

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma is set to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The actress will head to the French Riviera later this month to take part in an event that will honour women in cinema. She will feature alongside Hollywood actress Kate Winslet.

French Ambassador India Emmanuel Lenain recently met Anushka Sharma  and her husband Virat Kohli and posted a picture from the meeting.
"A pleasure meeting Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma! I wished Virat and Team India all the best for the upcoming tournaments, and discussed Anushka's trip to the Cannes Film Festival," Lenain tweeted.
