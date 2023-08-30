Anurag Kashyap shares special post for ex-wife Kalki Koechlin's Goldfish: 'Little gem that needs your love'

Ahead of the release of Goldfish, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap shared a heart-touching post on Instagram talking about how special the movie is for him. He also mentioned the release date of the movie and asked for love and support for the film.

The Instagram post included a series of candid and behind-the-scenes stills.

“This film “GOLDFISH” is a very special film to me. It’s releasing in cinemas on September 1. Amongst all super performing box office biggies, will be this little gem that needs your love. Do go see it,” the acclaimed director wrote while sharing the pictures.

After the post was shared, many of his fans and supporters flooded the comment section and the post garnered over 11,000 likes in a few hours.

While expressing the excitement for the film, an Instagram user commented, “Waiting for your film as always. you are a gem sir.”

Another added, “Sure! All the best!!”

“Definitely”, assured a third user.

Goldfish explores the themes of memories, music, mental health and even identity. Goldfish revolves around the story of a mother-daughter duo. The movie is set in London and it precisely portrays the memory of a woman who begins to slip away from her as her daughter gets scared because of her childhood experiences. She somehow returns home amid the COVID-19 pandemic and struggles to connect with her mother as she has been drifting away to the past.

Goldfish is directed by Pushan Kripalani and co-written with Arghya Lahiri. It has been produced by Amit Saxena’s Splendid Films while being presented by Anurag Kashyap. Besides the powerful collaboration of the crew, it features Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval in crucial roles as the daughter and mother, respectively. In addition to that, it marks Kalki’s return to Bollywood after four years.

Earlier, Goldfish was scheduled to be released in the theatres on August 25, but the movie is now going to be released on Friday, September 1.