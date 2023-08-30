CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment NewsAnurag Kashyap shares special post for ex wife Kalki Koechlin's Goldfish: 'Little gem that needs your love'

Anurag Kashyap shares special post for ex-wife Kalki Koechlin's Goldfish: 'Little gem that needs your love'

The movie was previously scheduled to release on August 25, but now it will be releasing in theatres on September 1.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 30, 2023 6:34:39 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Anurag Kashyap shares special post for ex-wife Kalki Koechlin's Goldfish: 'Little gem that needs your love'
Ahead of the release of Goldfish, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap shared a heart-touching post on Instagram talking about how special the movie is for him. He also mentioned the release date of the movie and asked for love and support for the film.

The Instagram post included a series of candid and behind-the-scenes stills.
“This film “GOLDFISH” is a very special film to me. It’s releasing in cinemas on September 1. Amongst all super performing box office biggies, will be this little gem that needs your love. Do go see it,” the acclaimed director wrote while sharing the pictures.
After the post was shared, many of his fans and supporters flooded the comment section and the post garnered over 11,000 likes in a few hours.
While expressing the excitement for the film, an Instagram user commented, “Waiting for your film as always. you are a gem sir.”
Another added, “Sure! All the best!!”
“Definitely”, assured a third user.
Goldfish explores the themes of memories, music, mental health and even identity. Goldfish revolves around the story of a mother-daughter duo. The movie is set in London and it precisely portrays the memory of a woman who begins to slip away from her as her daughter gets scared because of her childhood experiences. She somehow returns home amid the COVID-19 pandemic and struggles to connect with her mother as she has been drifting away to the past.
Goldfish is directed by Pushan Kripalani and co-written with Arghya Lahiri. It has been produced by Amit Saxena’s Splendid Films while being presented by Anurag Kashyap. Besides the powerful collaboration of the crew, it features Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval in crucial roles as the daughter and mother, respectively. In addition to that, it marks Kalki’s return to Bollywood after four years.
Earlier, Goldfish was scheduled to be released in the theatres on August 25, but the movie is now going to be released on Friday, September 1.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Anurag Kashyapbollywood filmKalki Koechlin

Recommended Articles

View All
Dream Girl 2 and cis-het men cross-dressing for laughs

Dream Girl 2 and cis-het men cross-dressing for laughs

Aug 29, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Raksha Bandhan 2023: From Aryan-Suhana Khan to Alia-Shaheen Bhat, meet the famous Bollywood siblings

Raksha Bandhan 2023: From Aryan-Suhana Khan to Alia-Shaheen Bhat, meet the famous Bollywood siblings

Aug 29, 2023 IST3 Min Read

‘Their dumbness was pulling me down': Vivek Agnihotri's hate story with Bollywood

‘Their dumbness was pulling me down': Vivek Agnihotri's hate story with Bollywood

Aug 29, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Elton John spends night in hospital after slip at his French home: Report

Elton John spends night in hospital after slip at his French home: Report

Aug 29, 2023 IST1 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X