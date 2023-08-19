Anurag Kashyap's "Kennedy" | A cinematic triumph stuns Cannes and beyond

Anurag Kashyap's latest cinematic endeavor, "Kennedy," has taken the global film festival circuit by storm, garnering widespread acclaim and a remarkable seven-minute standing ovation at the illustrious Cannes International Film Festival.

Kashyap, known for his boundary-pushing and distinctive films, expressed his unreserved commitment to this project, stating, "This is the film that I've gone all out and I've made my own film from start to finish. There's nothing, no regrets and nothing like that. I can truly say that there's nothing. There's been a massive support from the studio and from my team."

The film, produced under the banners of Good Bad Films and Zee Studios, features a stellar cast including Rahul Bhat, Sunny Leone, Mohit Takalkar, Abhilash Thapliyal, and Megha Burman in pivotal roles. Notably, "Kennedy" marks the third collaboration between Kashyap and Rahul Bhat after their successful ventures "Ugly" and "Dobaaraa."

Anurag Kashyap's filmmaking journey has been marked by memorable and unconventional works that have left an indelible mark on the cinematic landscape.

From the gritty "Black Friday" to the gripping "Gangs of Wasseypur 1 and 2," and the thought-provoking "No Smoking" to the emotionally charged "Dev.D," Kashyap's portfolio showcases his distinctive storytelling prowess.

His creative genius also extends to works such as "Raman Raghav 2.0," "Manmarziyaan," "Mukkabaaz," "That Girl in Yellow Boots," and many others. In a testament to his versatility, Kashyap has even graced the screen as an actor in films like "Akira," "Imaikkaa Nodigal," "Shagird," and the unique mockumentary "AK Vs AK."

Despite his multifaceted talents, Kashyap revealed in an exclusive conversation with Firstpost that acting is not his true passion.

When asked about the possibility of collaborating with fellow filmmakers as an actor, he candidly stated, "I can only act for money. If there is a lot of money, where I can put my taste aside, I'll do it. I don't like acting onscreen too much. I do sometimes for friends, I do sometimes for money. That's it! I am very clear about that."

As "Kennedy" continues to captivate audiences on the international stage, Anurag Kashyap's legacy as a filmmaker remains deeply intertwined with his unwavering commitment to pushing artistic boundaries and delivering narratives that challenge norms and inspire thought.