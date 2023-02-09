Anurag Basu to direct upcoming film 'The Black Tiger' on life of Indian Spy Ravindra Kaushik

Anurag Basu to direct the biopic "The Black Tiger" on the life of Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik, celebrated for his bravery and contributions to the country.

Anurag Basu, the renowned Indian filmmaker, has announced his latest directorial venture "The Black Tiger." The film is a biopic on the life of Ravindra Kaushik, a legendary Indian spy who served the country with courage and bravery.

Basu, known for his critically acclaimed films such as "Life in a... Metro," "Gangster," "Barfi!", and "Ludo," believes that the stories of unsung heroes like Kaushik must be told to the world. He said in a statement, "Ravindra Kaushik's story is that of courage and valour.

At the young age of 20 years, he played a pivotal role in many national and international security matters of the '70s and '80s that went on to define India's as well as South Asia's geopolitical character."

According to the press release, Kaushik went undercover for Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), India's foreign intelligence agency, at the young age of 20. He is regarded as one of India's best spies for his successful penetration of the highest ranks of the Pakistani Army. Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of India, gave him the moniker "The Black Tiger."

Kaushik's insightful and timely reporting of critical information kept the Indian security forces ahead of Pakistan's plans from 1974 to 1983, the press release stated. The family members of Kaushik have given their consent for the biopic and are lending their support to the filmmakers by sharing their information and story from their perspective.

The film is produced by Anurag Basu, R Vivek, Asvin Srivatsangam, and Divay Dhamija. In 2021, Salman Khan, the Indian superstar, had announced that his sister and brother-in-law are producing the biopic on Kaushik. Earlier, in 2019, director Raj Kumar Gupta had also stated that he was set to bring the life story of Kaushik to the big screen.

"The Black Tiger" is set to be a thrilling tale of one of India's bravest spies and his contributions to the country. The film promises to be a fitting tribute to Ravindra Kaushik and a reminder of the sacrifices made by our unsung heroes.

