'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' to release in cinemas on February 17

The movie will be the first MCU release of 2023 and will start the new arc of the MCU. ‘Quantumania’ will be followed later in the year by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), and The Marvels (2023) near the tail end of the year.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is all set to kickstart its Phase Five with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Hitting theatres globally on February 17, the movie will be the first MCU release of 2023 and will start the new arc of the MCU.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Budget 2023 may see reduction in income tax rates — more reliefs likely for the middle class
IST4 Min(s) Read
IOC Phinergy’s battery tech has Tata Motors, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Ashok Leyland excited
IST3 Min(s) Read
Insurance earnings preview | Sector to see rebound in third quarter — value of new biz to grow between 12-39%
IST2 Min(s) Read
ChatGPT — You might be charged for using the AI very soon
IST2 Min(s) Read
The film will see Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly return as Scott Lang / Ant-Man and Hope van Dyne / Wasp, and Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas in their previous roles as well. The movie will see the introduction of Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, the next crossover-movie villain for the MCU. Kathryn Newton will also star in the movie as Cassie Lang, Scott’s daughter.
ALSO READ:
The movie is produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures and is a sequel to Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018). Series director Peyton Reed will helm the film.
While the first silver screen outing for Ant-Man was a family-centric fun heist adventure with very low stakes, ‘Quantumania’ will explore sci-fi themes like multiverses, time travel, hidden universes and more. With Kang the Conqueror taking on the role of the series antagonist from Thanos, whose story culminated in Avenger’s Endgame (2019), the movie is expected to set the tone for the rest of the Phase 5 MCU films in the multiverse saga.
“We wanted to kick off Phase Five with Ant-Man because he’d earned that position. To not simply be the back-up or the comic relief, but to take his position at the front of the podium of the MCU,” said Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, to Collider.
ALSO READ: Remembering Gina Lollobrigida, the 'most beautiful woman in the world' who got an exclusive photoshoot with Fidel Castro
‘Quantumania’ will be followed later in the year by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), and The Marvels (2023) near the tail end of the year. The rest of the Phase 5 movies in the MCU include Captain America: New World Order (2024), Thunderbolts (2024), and Blade (2024).
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: Jan 17, 2023 5:06 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!