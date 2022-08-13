As Anita Raaj turns 60, here are some lesser known facts about the actress

By CNBCTV18.com

Being a successful movie actor, popular TV face, trained Kathak dancer, and producer, Anita Raaj dons several hats. Born on August 13, 1962, in Mumbai, Anita Raaj has featured in over 100 films. Her most memorable movies include Ghulami, Zara Si Zindagi, Zameen Aasman, and Masterji.

In 1993, she made her television debut with Aashiqui. Later, she appeared in several other popular television dramas, including Eena Meena Deeka, Tumhari Pakhi, 24, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Chotti Sardarni, and Maya.

She is married to film director Sunil Hingorani. Anita and Sunil have a son named Shivam.

On her 60th birthday, here are some little known facts about the actor:

Anita Raaj is the daughter of a famous Bollywood actor Jagdeep Raj Khurana. You may remember Jagdeep Raj as the actor who played the role of a cop in yesteryear's movies. In fact, Jagdeep Raj holds the Guinness World Record for being the most typecast actor as he played the role of a police inspector in 144 films.

Anita Raaj became an overnight star with her debut Prem Geet in 1981. She plays a terminally ill girl who finds love in a poet, played by Raj Babbar.

The actor made most of her appearances in movies starring veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra. Fans loved Anita's pairing with Dharmendra.

She was at the peak of her career in 80's. In 1984, she appeared in seven movies, and in 1985, nine of Anita's movies went on floors. She made appearances in 10 movies each in 1986 and 1988.

Besides acting, Anita has several other interests, including reading, photography, learning, traveling, and internet surfing.

Malvika Raaj, who played young Kareena Kapoor in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and popular fashion designer Sonaakshi Raaj are Anita's nieces.

Anita Raaj is a fitness freak and her workout videos are popular on social media. She believes that it's never too late to respect and nourish your body.