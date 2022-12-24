Anil Kapoor turns 66: Let us re-watch some of his blockbusters

From playing an upright Shivaji Rao in Nayak to the most hilarious Majnu bhai in Welcome, Anil Kapoor has impressed the audiences with every character he has played. As we celebrate his 66th birthday, let us re-watch some of his top movies.

The popular phrase ‘age is just a number’ holds true for actor Anil Kapoor. Anil Kapoor turns a year younger on December 24. In his acting career spanning decades, Kapoor has played a variety of roles. From playing an upright Shivaji Rao in Nayak to the most hilarious Majnu bhai in Welcome, he has impressed the audiences with every character he has played. As we celebrate his 66th birthday, let us re-watch some of his top movies.

Parinda (1989)

Residing in Bombay, brothers Kishen (Jackie Shroff) and Karan (Anil Kapoor) fall in love with Paro (Madhuri Dixit), a friend's sister. Karan eventually goes to America for studies. Meanwhile, Kishen begins a life of crime and is controlled by Anna (Nana Patekar), a drug dealer. Kishen wants to keep Karan as far away from his criminal life as he can when he decides to go back to India to pursue life with Paro, but his intentions go fatally wrong.

Mr India (1987)

Several orphans are welcomed into the home of a poor but kind man. He battles to free his children and all of India from the grasp of a megalomaniac after finding his scientist father's invisibility watch.

Lamhe (1991)

When Viren first sees Pallavi, he instantly falls in love with her, but he is too hesitant to approach her. He learns that she is in love with Siddharth, whom she later marries. When Pallavi and Siddharth are killed in an accident, Viren is given custody of their daughter Pooja. Viren and Pooja fall in love, but Viren is hesitant to acknowledge his affection for someone younger than him.

Virasat (1997)

Shakti Thakur returns to a small hamlet in India where his family lives after completing his studies in London. After a few days, Shakti begins to think that not much has changed in his villages and longs to leave because he cannot stand the rivalry between his zamindar father, Raja Thakur, and rival Zamindar Birju. However, his plans are changed when his father dies and the area is devastated by natural disasters. He chooses to remain after the funeral in order to manage the family estate and business.

Taal (1999)

Manav falls for aspiring singer Mansi. However, their romance faces obstacles when Manav departs and Mansi meets a manager of the music company.

Nayak: The Real Hero (2001)

When the chief minister of Maharashtra challenges a TV reporter to run the state for a day, the reporter played by Anil Kapoor takes up the opportunity and shows how to govern in a fair way.

No Entry (2005)

Kishan and Sunny's lives turn upside down when their friend Prem sets them up with a girl Bobby. Their life gets entangled in a web of lies and confusion.

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Jamal Malik, an 18-year-old contestant on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”, is roasted and humiliated by the nasty host of the show. Anil Kapoor played the host in the globally appreciated film Slumdog Millionaire.

Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

The story revolves around the Mehra family and their complex relations. While on a cruise celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary, they reflect on their way of life and their love lives. Anil Kapoor plays the role of a rich husband with perfection.

AK vs AK (2020)

A film star's daughter is abducted by a filmmaker, who then captures the star's desperate quest for his daughter for his upcoming blockbuster film.