Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant get engaged in traditional Gujarati ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, got engaged today, January 19, during a Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai. Anant looked dapper in a navy blue kurta pajama, and Radhika looked gorgeous in a lehenga with gold embellishments.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, the son of India's business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, got formally engaged today amidst family, friends, and revered traditions at the Ambani residence in Mumbai.

The families exchanged presents and pleasantries throughout the event, which was handled with great fervour in the family temple and ceremony grounds. The evening's festivities started with the Ambani's, led by Anant's sister Isha, going to the Merchant residence to invite Radhika and her family to the ceremony.

The Merchant family was received warmly by the Ambani family at their residence amidst Aarti and chanting of mantras.

The families followed Anant and Radhika to the temple to seek Lord Krishna's blessings for the union and the evening ceremonies.

From there, the group moved to the ceremony venue to start the functions with a Ganesh puja followed by the reading of the traditional Lagan Patrika or the invitation to the upcoming wedding.

This was followed by the age-old customs like the Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi, which Gujarati Hindu families have practised for generations, and were carried out with great enthusiasm in the family temple and ceremony grounds.

Gol Dhana, which is Gujarati for "jaggery and coriander seeds," is akin to an engagement. These items are distributed at the groom’s place where the event takes place. Afterwards, the bride's family arrives at the groom's house bearing gifts and sweets where the pair exchanges ring, and asks their elders for blessings.

The Ambani family members gave a surprise dance performance, led by Nita Ambani, to great applause, which heightened the excitement and sense of family among everyone in attendance.

Anant Ambani, the son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, graduated from Brown University in the United States and has subsequently worked at Reliance Industries in a variety of positions, including as a member of the boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures. He is now in charge of RIL's energy division.

Radhika, daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant, is a graduate of New York University and serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare.