This dosa maker is faster than robots, says Anand Mahindra. See video here

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra often shares videos featuring 'ordinary' workers with extraordinary skills. Continuing with the trend, Mahindra tweeted a video of a dosa maker Tuesday, in which a middle-aged man can be seen preparing dosas at a restaurant with supreme finesse.

And he does it all in a matter of a few seconds, almost like a robot. Mahindra captioned the video as, "This gentleman makes robots look like unproductive slowpokes… I’m tired just watching him…and hungry, of course.."

This gentleman makes robots look like unproductive slowpokes… I’m tired just watching him…and hungry, of course.. pic.twitter.com/VmdzZDMiOk

The video has already hit 2.4 million views. In the video, bystanders are awestruck looking at the man at work. The video went viral soon after Mahindra posted it on Twitter.

A Twitterati by the user name @vipinkh wrote, "This is Dadar (Mumbai) east market. Have had his dosas. Super awesome."

Another user @manojgjha wrote, "Famous 'Muttu Dosa Corner' which serves delicious Masala/ Mysore Masala Dosa. The unique swag of the owner while serving the dosa. Inspired by South Indian superstar Rajinikanth, the owner of the stall can be seen preparing one dosa after another at a mind-blowing speed."

A couple of days ago, Anand Mahindra posted a video of a man balancing a pile of bricks on his head. In the 57-second video, the man, most likely at a construction site, can be seen piling a stack of bricks on his head one by one.

“No one should have to do such risky manual labour. But you have to admire this man for turning his drudgery into an art form. Does anyone know where this is from? Can his employers provide automation & also recognise his higher-order skills? (From Signal) (sic),” Anand Mahindra wrote.

