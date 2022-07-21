Anand Bakshi birth anniversary: From Mere Sapno Ki Rani to Ishq Bina, timeless songs of the legendary lyricist

Popular as the people’s poet, lyricist Anand Bakshi connected with the masses by keeping it simple. Unlike his contemporaries Sahir Ludhianvi, Gulzar and Majrooh Sultanpuri, his lyrics were easily memorable which is why his songs had a wider listener base.

During the course of his illustrious career, he penned more than 4,000 songs and earned himself a record-breaking 40 nominations at the Filmfare Awards. He passed away on March 30, 2002, at the age of 71 years.

Also Read

Here is a rundown of his popular songs that you can listen to on his birth anniversary (July 21)

Pardesiyon Se Na Ankhiyan Milana (1965): This iconic song from the movie Jab Jab Phoole Khile is still fresh in the memories of music lovers. The stunning soundtrack composed by Kalyanji-Anandji was among Anand Bakshi’s first hits.

Sawan Ka Mahina (1967): Composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal, this song from the movie Milan gave Anand Bakshi his first Filmfare nomination.

All Aradhana songs: This 1969 movie, starring Rajesh Khanna, is a musical gem. Almost every song from the album turned out to be a chartbuster. Timeless songs like Mere Sapno Ki Rani, Kora Kagaz Tha Yeh Man Mera, and Roop Tera Mastana made Anand Bakshi one of the most sought-after lyricists of his times.

Kati Patang album: Anand Bakshi was successful in hitting it out of the park again with songs like Yeh Shaam Mastani, Pyar Deewana Hota Hai, and Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai. This 1971 movie also had the inventive Mera Naam Hai Shabnam song.

Sholay album: Everything about this legendary 1975 movie became a cult. For this movie, Anand Bakshi teamed up with RD Burman to deliver hits like Yeh Dosti, Koi Haseena, Mehbooba Mehbooba, and Holi Ke Din.

Parda Hai Parda: Anand Bakshi wrote one of Hindi cinema’s greatest qawwalis Parda Hai Parda for the 1977 movie Amar Akbar Anthony. The music for the movie was composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal.

Karz album: This was the first collaboration of Anand Bakshi with filmmaker Subhash Ghai. Hit songs like Om Shanti Om, Ek Haseena Thi and Dard-E-Dil Dard-E-Jigar Dil Mein Jagaaya Aap Ne helped Karz become one of the highest-earning movies of 1980.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge album: India’s most celebrated romantic movie DDLJ had a super hit album with iconic songs like Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna, Tujhe Dekha To, Mere Khwabon Mein and Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko. The talented songwriter broke all records with this 1995 movie.

Dil To Pagal Hai album: Music was an essential part of this 1997 movie, whose protagonist was a singer and performer. The beautiful lyrics of songs like Bholi Si Surat, Dholna, Le Gayi, Koi Ladki Hai expressed the characters perfectly and took the story forward.

Taal: This 1999 movie was the last collaboration between Subhash Ghai and Anand Bakshi. For the song Ishq Bina, Bakshi won the Filmfare Best Lyrics award.