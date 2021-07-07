'An era ends', PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, others pay tribute to cinematic legend Dilip Kumar

Leaders across the political lines condoled the demise of legendary actor Dilip Kumar. The veteran actor died on Wednesday morning after a prolonged illness, his family and doctors treating him said. He was 98. Kumar, known to generations of film-goers as 'tragedy king', had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, since Tuesday. He passed away due to prolonged illness at 7.30 am, Dr Jalil Parkar, who had been treating Kumar, said.

Here's who said what:

Ram Nath Kovind, President:

Dilip Kumar summarised in himself a history of emerging India. The thespian’s charm transcended all boundaries, and he was loved across the subcontinent. With his demise, an era ends. Dilip Saab will live forever in the heart of India. Condolences to family and countless fans.

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister: Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP.

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister: Shri Dilip Kumar ji was an outstanding actor, a true thespian who was well regarded by everyone for his exemplary contribution to the Indian film industry. His performances in films like Ganga Jamuna touched a chord in millions of cinegoers. I’m deeply anguished by his demise.

"I had met Dilip Kumar ji in person when I went to Mumbai to present the Padma Vibhushan to him. It was a special moment for me to interact with the legendary actor. His demise is a monumental loss to Indian cinema. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and fans."

Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister: With a grieving heart, I offer my deepest condolences to family, friends & admirers of Sh Dilip Kumar Sa’ab. The curtain may have drawn to a close on the glorious actor’s life but the eternal legend shall live on through his numerous immaculate performances.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP: My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans of Dilip Kumar ji. His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come.

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM: Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of legendary actor Dilip Kumar. He was a doyen of Indian cinema and a prolific entertainer. Cinema lovers will miss him for his invaluable contribution. My condolences to the bereaved family, fans, and followers.

Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal, CM: Crestfallen at the passing of a beacon in cinema. Deeply anguished to learn about the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar ji. His inimitable style of acting will remain engraved among film lovers for generations. My heartfelt condolences to Saira Banu, his family, and millions of fans.

Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan CM: My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of veteran actor Dilip Kumar ji. May his family, friends, and fans find the strength to bear this loss. His demise is an end of an era in Indian cinema and his rich contribution to films would always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace.

Sharad Pawar, NCP President: Saddened to hear about the demise of the veteran actor Dilip Kumar. We have lost a legend. Deep condolences to the grieving family and fans.