Amul celebrates India’s Oscars wins with super doodles, social media can’t stop praising

Amul joined in to congratulate RRR and The Elephant Whisperers teams with doodles and the iconic Amul girl. Fans couldn’t stop praising Amul’s creativity.

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers and SS Rajamouli's RRR made history with their Oscars wins. While the former bagged the Best Documentary award, the latter brought home the Best Original Song award.

Amul celebrated the wins with special doodles.

The Amul doodle for The Elephant Whisperers had “Haathi Mere Saathi” written on top and sketches of producer Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves holding the Oscar trophies along with the iconic Amul girl who is whispering into an elephant's ear.

The Amul doodle was reshared by Producer Guneet Monga who wrote, “You know you've made it when@Amul_Coop releases a cartoon featuring you! Thank you for the jumbo-size love for The Elephant Whisperers. Our victory now feels complete with this utterly butterly delicious gesture!”

ALSO READ |

It took no time for the doodle to go viral across social media platforms with fans appreciating the creativity of Amul.

Some users even shared suggestions to include the original Elephant Whisperers in the doodle.

Amul’s flair and quick reactions are always amazing as this user pointed out.

Meanwhile, the RRR doodle featured the sketches of actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR with Amul girl dancing to the tunes of Naatu Naatu. The text on the doodle read, “Can't say Naa tu an OscaRRR" and "Amul, have with Nacho Nacho!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpxFsaroZze/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Netizens showered Amul’s posts with compliments and praises.

ALSO READ | After Oscar win, tourists throng Tamil Nadu camp to see stars of The Elephant Whisperers

“Utterly creative,” wrote a fan while another added, “Oh. It is soooo appropriate. How do you have so much creativity.”

Another user wrote, “CRRReativity at its best!”

On the Twitter post, a user wrote, “Amul taking...Natu Natu coming, RRRoaring. Everyone dances to Amul's delicious tune.”

Fans couldn’t stop praising Amul’s creativity while congratulating RRR on the big achievement.