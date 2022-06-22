Amrish Puri birth anniversary: Remembering Mogambo with 10 epic lines

Amrish Puri was one of the most iconic actors of Bollywood, famous for his roles as a villain. In the 80s and 90s, Amrish Puri was a staple in masala Hindi films. Despite playing the negative role, he was loved by the audience for his performances, his voice, mannerism, and epic dialogue delivery. From Mugambo in Mr India to the grumpy dad in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge, Puri appeared in a variety of roles.