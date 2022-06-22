Amrish Puri birth anniversary: Remembering Mogambo with 10 epic lines

Amrish Puri was one of the most iconic actors of Bollywood, famous for his roles as a villain. In the 80s and 90s, Amrish Puri was a staple in masala Hindi films. Despite playing the negative role, he was loved by the audience for his performances, his voice, mannerism, and epic dialogue delivery. From Mugambo in Mr India to the grumpy dad in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge, Puri appeared in a variety of roles.
The actor died in 2005 leaving behind a void in Bollywood. This year, June 22, marks his 90th birth anniversary.
Here's a look at some of the best dialogues of the most iconic Bollywood baddie
1.
“Jaa Simran Jaa, Jee le Apni Zindagi” — Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge
2. “Mogambo khush hua!” — Mr India
3. “Upar wala wrong ho sakta hai magar Dong kabhi wrong nahi hota.” — Tahalka
4. “Pollution, Population and corruption, yeh teeno beemariyan kaput beton ki tara hiss desh ko kha jayengi”— Jooth Bole Kauwa Kaate
5. “Har aadmi ka kuch na kuch daam hota hai … daam dedo, aadmi tumhara” — Mashaal
6. “Galati ek baar hoti hai, do baar hoti hai, lekin teesri baar iraada hota hai” — Ilaaka
7. “Thappad tumhare munh par pada hai, aur nishaan mere gaal par chappe hai” — Vishwatma
8. “Ye Daulat bhi kya cheez hai, jiske paas jitni bhi aati hai, kam hi lagti hai” — Deewana
9. “Chola badal lene se aadmi ka charitra nahi badalta”— Haqeeqat
10. “Yeh adaalat hai, koi mandir ya dargah nahi jahan mannatein aur muraadein poori hoti hai … yahan dhoop batti aur narayal nahi … balki thos saboot aur gawah pesh kiye jaate hai “ — Damini
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)