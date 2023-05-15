Amitabh Bachchan takes lift from stranger to avoid Mumbai traffic, thanks biker in a hilarious post

Soon after Big B shared the post, fans dropped hilarious comments. Several called him out for not wearing a helmet and flouting traffic rules.

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took a lift on a stranger’s Royal Enfield Himalayan bike to avoid the traffic jam in Mumbai and reach shooting sets on time. He shared a picture of the ride on his Instagram account. The veteran actor said that he didn’t know the rider, but he thanked him anyway with a cheeky caption.

“Thank you for the ride buddy… don’t know you... but you obliged and got me on time to the location of work ... faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams... thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T–shirt owner,” Amitabh Bachchan wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan was seen sitting in the back seat wearing a cool sporty attire with a black T-shirt with blue bottoms, a brown waistcoat and white sports shoes.

Soon after he shared the post, his granddaughter Navya dropped a laughing emoji and a heart in the comment section while other fans also reacted to Big B’s post in hilarious fashion.

“You are the cooooolest dude on earth Amit ji! Love you,” one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, several called him out for not wearing a helmet and flouting traffic rules.

A user commented, “Sir helmet zaruri hai pehenna... Topi se kaam nahi chlega.”

Amitabh Bachchan, who often interacts with his fans through his blog, shared that the bike ride was a trip down memory lane, reminding him of his college days.

In his blog, he shared pictures of the same and also wrote about his weekly meet and greet with his fans and his work. He said this week’s meet and greet was looking uncertain, but his director was generous and he allowed him to make it on time for the fans.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next appear on the big screen in the film Project K, which features Deepika Padukone and south superstar Prabhas as the lead pair.

Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin, is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu.

Amitabh Bachchan is also working in a courtroom drama by Ribhu Dasgupta named Section 84. He was last seen in Uunchaai.