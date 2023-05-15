Amitabh Bachchan takes lift from stranger to avoid Mumbai traffic, thanks biker in a hilarious post

Soon after Big B shared the post, fans dropped hilarious comments. Several called him out for not wearing a helmet and flouting traffic rules.

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took a lift on a stranger’s Royal Enfield Himalayan bike to avoid the traffic jam in Mumbai and reach shooting sets on time. He shared a picture of the ride on his Instagram account. The veteran actor said that he didn’t know the rider, but he thanked him anyway with a cheeky caption.

“Thank you for the ride buddy… don’t know you... but you obliged and got me on time to the location of work ... faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams... thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T–shirt owner,” Amitabh Bachchan wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan was seen sitting in the back seat wearing a cool sporty attire with a black T-shirt with blue bottoms, a brown waistcoat and white sports shoes.