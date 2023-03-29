homeentertainment NewsAmitabh Bachchan shares ‘beautiful and rare’ sight of 5 planets aligned in a straight line

Amitabh Bachchan shares ‘beautiful and rare’ sight of 5 planets aligned in a straight line

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 29, 2023 12:20:08 PM IST (Published)

This rare sight was visible on March 28 as a result of the phenomenon which usually occurs when planets in the solar system gather on the same side of the sun at a particular time. 

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan shared a video of the rare sight of the parade of five planets in the sky, which was noticed in many parts of earth on March 28. In the video, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Uranus and Mercury could be seen aligned in a straight line.

While sharing the video on Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “What A Beautiful Sight...! 5 Planets Aligned Together Today... Beautiful And Rare... Hope You Witnessed It too ..”

Several users including Bollywood personalities reacted to the 45-second clip shared by Amitabh Bachchan.
Actress Shilpa Shetty commented on the post and wrote, “Wow”.
A Twitter user wrote, “Magnificent....and what an excellent phone camera you have to capture this Sir!!!”
ALSO READ |
Amitabh Bachchan seeks protection of his personality rights, says 'going on for a while'
Three planets appeared bright enough to get spotted by the naked eye. Mercury appeared less bright than Jupiter. The brightest planet overall was Venus. To the top left of Jupiter and Mercury, Venus was brighter while the other two could be seen with the help of a telescope or binoculars.
This rare sight was visible on March 28 as a result of the phenomenon which usually occurs when planets in the solar system gather on the same side of the sun at a particular time.
There are occasionally alignments of numbers and groups of planets in the sky. The five-planet lineup also took place last summer and was repeated in June with a slightly altered composition.
ALSO READ| James Webb Space Telescope measures temperature of Earth-like TRAPPIST-1 exoplanet
Astronomy App Star Walk has predicted similar planetary alignments in the upcoming months. The next big alignment is on June 17 where Mercury, Uranus, Jupiter, Neptune and Saturn align.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
