Amitabh Bachchan says he cut a vein on his leg was rushed to the hospital

By Nishtha Pandey

Amitabh Bachchan , on the sets of his popular game Kaun Banega Crorepati cut a vein on his left calve. He was rushed to the hospital and treated with stitches to stop the bleeding. On his blog, the actor has shared details of the accident.

“A jutting piece of metal sliced my left calf and managed to cut the vein .. the vein when cut spurts out the ‘red’ uncontrollably .. but had the nerve to get the doc and so into an OT and the stitching up .. with the assistance of a team of staff and docs in time .. the throb is the control factor on KBC and it must be stated that those 3-4 hours on each episode, does take care of the … aahhh never mind .. ! its a little inoperative, but the will to continue in the similar spirit of measurement and tribe and class in range does give a hope and we cope .. its quite fresh and with opinion and advice,” Amitabh wrote in his blog.

He further stated that he was forbidden from using a treadmill and wrote, "The medical is not allowed to stand, move, or exert any strain on it during admission—not even a Treadmill walk—!! Extremes do not and never last.. they either perish or leave an indelible trace.. at strategic spots on the body or bodies.. that is an embarrassment.. takes a while to step out of it, so help me God..!!!"

Amitabh most recently appeared in Brahmastra Part One Shiva, an ambitious film directed by Ayan Mukerji. He is currently preparing for the release of Uunchai, a movie directed by Sooraj Barjatya and starring Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Danny Dengzongpa, and Boman Irani. The movie is scheduled to premiere on November 11.