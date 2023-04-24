Amitabh Bachchan’s quirky response to his ‘Blue Tick’ being restored on Twitter leaves everyone in splits

Amitabh Bachchan sang songs, wrote requests, called Twitter with nicknames, all for restoring the blue checkmark on his Twitter handle.

Amitabh Bachchan has finally got his blue tick back on Twitter after the legendary actor requested the platform owner, Elon Musk, to restore it as he had paid for it.

The micro-blogging platform had earlier removed blue ticks from legacy accounts, who did not opt for its paid Twitter Blue service. Several Bollywood celebrities including Bachchan had lost their blue ticks. Over the weekend, Amitabh sang songs, wrote quirky tweets and made requests for his account verification.

He also came up with a hilarious response when Twitter restored the verification badge for people with over a million followers, except for him.

"Are maare gae Gulfam, biraj me maare gae Gulfam. Ae Twitter mausi, chachi, beheni, tai, bua... jhauaan bhar ke ta naam hain tumhaar. Paise bharwa liye hamara neel kamal khaatir. Ab kahat ho jekar 1 m follower unkar neel kamal free ma. Humar to 48.4 m hain, ab? Khel khatam, paisa hajam?”

T 4627 - अरे मारे गये गुलफाम , बिरज में मारे गये गुलफाम 🎶 ए ! Twitter मौसी, चाची, बहनी, ताई, बुआ .. झौआ भर के त नाम हैं तुम्हार ! पैसे भरवा लियो हमार, नील कमल ख़ातिर ✔️ अब कहत हो जेकर 1 m follower उनकर नील कमल free महमार तो 48.4 m हैं , अब ??खेल खतम, पैसा हजम ?!😳— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 23, 2023

He had earlier taken to the platform to request the verified badge and claimed that he had already paid for the services.

Later, when the badge was restored, he thanked Twitter and Elon Musk in his own style and sang the song “Tu Cheez Badi Hai Musk Musk.”

T 4624 -ए Musk भैया ! बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद देत हैं हम आपका !उ , नील कमल ✔️ लग गवा हमार नाम के आगे !अब का बताई भैया ! 😁गाना गये का मन करत है हमार !सनबो का ?इ लेओ सुना :"तू चीज़ बड़ी है musk musk ... तू चीज़ बड़ी है, musk " 🎶 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2023

He also explained that why he switched from calling Twitter 'bhaiya' to 'mausi'.

He wrote, “E leo! Aur musibat aai gai! Sab puchat hai Twitter ke tum bhaiyya bulaae raheo! Ab mausi kaisi hoi gai? To hum samjhawa, ki pehle Twitter ke nisaani ek tho kukkur raha to oka bhaiya bulawa Ab u fir se ek fudakiya ban gawa hai, to fudakiya to chidiya hot hai na, to mausi.”

https://twitter.com/SrBachchan/status/1649506957789921284

Twitter had earlier announced the interlinking of its paid subscription service ‘Twitter Blue’ and its verification badge. The subscription service comes at $ 8 per month per user.

Recently, Twitter removed verification badges from the accounts of those who didn't pay for the service within the due date.

However, due to a glitch or a new update, several users reported that the verification badge for users with over 1 million followers had been restored free of cost.

Some of these accounts were of deceased personalities which created confusion among the users.