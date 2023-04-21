Amitabh Bachchan proves he's the ultimate boss by demanding his blue tick back on Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan has tweeted that his verified status has not been restored despite making the payment for Twitter Blue subscription.

A large number of well-known figures, including celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Deepika Padukone, as well as politicians such as Rahul Gandhi and sports personalities like Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, have lost their verified status on Twitter.

The microblogging platform on Thursday started removing its legacy blue tick marks from all accounts except for those who pay.

Twitter had earlier announced that it will be removing the blue checkmarks for legacy verified accounts of all individuals and organisations. As a result of this move, only those who pay for the ‘Twitter Blue’ subscription, which comes at $8 per month, will have the ‘verified’ blue tick marks on their profiles.

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan is among the many famous personalities who have lost their verified blue tick on Twitter. Following Twitter's announcement that only users with paid "Twitter Blue" memberships will have their profiles marked with "verified" status, Bachchan took to Twitter to demand his blue tick back, saying he had already paid for it.

In a tweet, he wrote, "Hey Twitter! Are you listening? Now I have paid the money too... so put back that blue tick, so that people know that it is me.”

Twitter has also removed the blue checkmarks for legacy verified accounts of several high-profile individuals including Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, CM Yogi Adityanath, Arvind Kejriwal, Priyanka Gandhi, Saina Nehwal, Sania Mirza, Rohit Sharma, and Sourav Ganguly.

The blue tick was initially used to safeguard famous people from impersonation and combat misleading information. However, Twitter has now made the switch to paid verification to generate revenue for the platform.

The cost of Twitter Blue varies by region and sign-up method. In India, the subscription fee for iOS users is Rs 900 per month, while web users can subscribe for Rs 650 per month. Yearly pricing for iOS users is Rs 9400. For Android users, monthly pricing is Rs 900 while yearly pricing is Rs 9,400.

Twitter Verified has already informed that individuals and organisations can regain their “verified” status by subscribing to Twitter Blue or Verified Organisations.

In order to make it easier for users to tell which accounts "of public interest" on Twitter are legitimate and which are fake or parody accounts, Twitter originally launched the blue tick mark system in 2009.