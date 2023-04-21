Amitabh Bachchan proves he's the ultimate boss by demanding his blue tick back on Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan has tweeted that his verified status has not been restored despite making the payment for Twitter Blue subscription.
T 4623 - ए twitter भइया ! सुन रहे हैं ? अब तो पैसा भी भर दिये हैं हम ... तो उ जो नील कमल ✔️ होत है ना, हमार नाम के आगे, उ तो वापस लगाय दें भैया , ताकि लोग जान जायें की हम ही हैं - Amitabh Bachchan .. हाथ तो जोड़ लिये रहे हम । अब का, गोड़वा 👣जोड़े पड़ी का ??— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2023
Tomorrow, 4/20, we are removing legacy verified checkmarks. To remain verified on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here: https://t.co/gzpCcwOXAXOrganizations can sign up for Verified Organizations here: https://t.co/YtPVNYypHU— Twitter Verified (@verified) April 19, 2023