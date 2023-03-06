Amitabh Bachchan injured during 'Project K' shoot in Hyderabad | Read his blog post here

Giving an update on his health in a blog post, Amitabh Bachchan said he has been advised to take rest for a few weeks. "All else is well," he said, adding that he "shall be unable to meet the well wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening."

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan suffered injured during the shoot of his upcoming film 'Project K' in Hyderabad. He confirmed about his injury in a blog post on Monday. He said his "rib cartilage popped broke" and muscle tore "to the right rib cage". Terming it "painful", Bachchan said he has been advised to take rest for a few weeks. "All else is well," he said, adding that he "shall be unable to meet the well wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening."

Read Amitabh Bachchan's blog post here | He wrote:

"In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured... rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage... canceled shoot...did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home...strapping has been done and rest been advocated... yes painful... on movement and breathing...will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur...some medication is on also for pain...

So all work that was to be done has been suspended and canceled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs...

I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities... but yes in rest and generally lying around...

It shall be difficult or let me say... I shall be unable to meet, the well wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening... so do not come... and do inform as much as you can to those that intend coming...

Amitabh Bachchan's injury during 'Coolie' film shoot

This is not the first time that Amitabh Bachchan got injured on the sets of a show or film. Around 41 years ago, in 1982, Amitabh suffered injuries while shooting a fight sequence with Puneet Issar for the film Coolie, leaving his fans in shock.

During the shoot, Puneet mistakenly punched hard in Big B's stomach, which led to serious internal injuries to him. He was in a "coma-like situation" for several days and was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Bombay’s Breach Candy Hospital.

He reportedly underwent several surgeries and remained critically ill for several months. The actor returned home after a long recovery even as the nation continued to pray for the Bollywood icon.