Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Aaradhya moves Delhi HC against tabloid for reporting fake news

Granddaughter of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and daughter of actor Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - Aaradhya Bachchan, has moved Delhi High Court against a YouTube tabloid alleging fake news reportage about her health.
In her petition before the court, Aaradhya has sought an injunction against such reporting as she is a minor.
The hearing of this case will take place on Thursday, April 20.
The 11-year-old has been in news earlier for trolling by netizens as well. During Bob Biswas promotions, a furious Abhishek told BollywoodLife, “While It’s completely unacceptable and something that I will not tolerate. I’m a public figure that’s fine, my daughter is out of bounds. If you have anything to say, come and say it to my face.”
Meanwhile, Aaradhya has been making frequent public appearances with her parents. The mother-daughter duo was recently seen at the grand inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.
First Published: Apr 19, 2023 9:49 PM IST
