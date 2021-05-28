  • SENSEX
Amitabh Bachchan buys duplex worth Rs 31 crore in Mumbai

Updated : May 28, 2021 12:35:24 IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is latest in a long line of celebrities and businessmen who have taken advantage of Maharashtra government’s stamp duty waiver.
The unit was registered on March 8, 2021 for which a stamp duty of Rs 75.9 lakh was paid.
The property comes with six car parks and is located on the 27th and 28th floor.
Amitabh Bachchan buys duplex worth Rs 31 crore in Mumbai
Published : May 28, 2021 12:24 PM IST

