Amitabh Bachchan buys duplex worth Rs 31 crore in Mumbai Updated : May 28, 2021 12:35:24 IST Actor Amitabh Bachchan is latest in a long line of celebrities and businessmen who have taken advantage of Maharashtra government's stamp duty waiver. The unit was registered on March 8, 2021 for which a stamp duty of Rs 75.9 lakh was paid. The property comes with six car parks and is located on the 27th and 28th floor. Published : May 28, 2021 12:24 PM IST