Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma face Mumbai Police action for helmet-free bike rides

This Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture on social media, showing himself taking a lift from an unknown biker, and ended up causing a Twitter storm for the wrong reason.

Photos of Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma riding pillion on two separate motorcycles without helmets in Mumbai recently went viral on social media. On Sunday, May 14, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture on social media, showing himself riding a bike with an unknown person. He thanked the biker for giving him a lift and helping him reach his shooting location on time, avoiding heavy traffic jams. However, neither Amitabh Bachchan nor the rider was wearing a helmet in the picture.

Similarly, Anushka Sharma was also spotted riding a bike without a helmet, accompanied by one of her staff members. Several paparazzi shared videos of the incident on their social media accounts.