Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma face Mumbai Police action for helmet-free bike rides

By CNBCTV18.com May 16, 2023 6:56:25 PM IST (Published)

This Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture on social media, showing himself taking a lift from an unknown biker, and ended up causing a Twitter storm for the wrong reason.

Photos of Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma riding pillion on two separate motorcycles without helmets in Mumbai recently went viral on social media. On Sunday, May 14, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture on social media, showing himself riding a bike with an unknown person. He thanked the biker for giving him a lift and helping him reach his shooting location on time, avoiding heavy traffic jams. However, neither Amitabh Bachchan nor the rider was wearing a helmet in the picture.

Similarly, Anushka Sharma was also spotted riding a bike without a helmet, accompanied by one of her staff members. Several paparazzi shared videos of the incident on their social media accounts.


Following the viral photos and videos, social media users reached out to the Mumbai Traffic Police, urging them to take action against the Bollywood stars for not wearing helmets. In response, the Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted that they have shared the information with the traffic branch for necessary action and also asked the users to share the exact location.

