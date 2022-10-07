Amish promotes his new book 'War of Lanka' through Instagram filters

By Pihu Yadav

Acclaimed author Amish recently launched his fourth book in the Ram Chandra series — War of Lanka — p ublished by HarperCollins. In partnership with Think WhyNot, a marketing communications agency, Amish has planned an Augmented Reality (AR) campaign on Instagram, with four new filters that provide an immersive experience to the users.

According to the agency, “Going beyond the pages of the book, these filters will bring the characters to virtual life in the online medium, pose a gaming challenge to the users, and even let them participate in the War of Lanka .” It also said that there will also be an AR-coupled-with-AI contest where players have a chance at winning personalised gifts from the author.

Talking about the concept, Amish said, “I genuinely enjoy the marketing work to promote books. I have been blessed to have fantastic partners who have helped market my books in truly innovative ways.”

War of Lanka , the fourth book in the ‘Ram Chandra’ series, is published by HarperCollins. Readers can pick up their copies and purchase the author's other books from Amazon, Flipkart and other online as well as offline stores. The audiobook will also be available on Audible.

Tripathi’s previous books include The Immortals Of Meluha and The Secret Of The Nagas, for which he used cinematic trailers to market his books, and for The Oath Of The Vayuputras , he produced a music album in collaboration with Times Music. His Ram Chandra series includes Ram — Scion Of Ikshvaku , Sita — Warrior Of Mithila , and Raavan — Enemy Of Aryavarta , which have been promoted through trailers, apps, and events.

