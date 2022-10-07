    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeentertainment News

    Amish promotes his new book 'War of Lanka' through Instagram filters

    Amish promotes his new book 'War of Lanka' through Instagram filters

    Amish promotes his new book 'War of Lanka' through Instagram filters
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Pihu Yadav   IST (Published)

    Mini

    His Ram Chandra series includes Ram — Scion Of Ikshvaku, Sita — Warrior Of Mithila, and Raavan — Enemy Of Aryavarta, which have been promoted through trailers, apps, and events.

    Acclaimed author Amish recently launched his fourth book in the Ram Chandra series — War of Lanka — published by HarperCollins. In partnership with Think WhyNot, a marketing communications agency, Amish has planned an Augmented Reality (AR) campaign on Instagram, with four new filters that provide an immersive experience to the users. 
    According to the agency, “Going beyond the pages of the book, these filters will bring the characters to virtual life in the online medium, pose a gaming challenge to the users, and even let them participate in the War of Lanka.” It also said that there will also be an AR-coupled-with-AI contest where players have a chance at winning personalised gifts from the author.
    Talking about the concept, Amish said, “I genuinely enjoy the marketing work to promote books. I have been blessed to have fantastic partners who have helped market my books in truly innovative ways.”
    Also Read: Thai firm Translucia enters India, selects Sunovatech for $3 bn metaverse project
    War of Lanka, the fourth book in the ‘Ram Chandra’ series, is published by HarperCollins. Readers can pick up their copies and purchase the author's other books from Amazon, Flipkart and other online as well as offline stores. The audiobook will also be available on Audible.
    Tripathi’s previous books include The Immortals Of Meluha and The Secret Of The Nagas, for which he used cinematic trailers to market his books, and for The Oath Of The Vayuputras, he produced a music album in collaboration with Times Music. His Ram Chandra series includes Ram — Scion Of Ikshvaku, Sita — Warrior Of Mithila, and Raavan — Enemy Of Aryavarta, which have been promoted through trailers, apps, and events.
    Also Read: Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for original deal price
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    augmented reality (AR)Instagram

    Next Article

    World Mental Health Day: 10 movies, shows that highlight the sensitivity of the issue

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng