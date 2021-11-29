AMC-Sony dangles NFT carrot with 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' opening day tickets

This idea came from YOU! Partnering with @SonyPictures for #AMCFirstEverNFT. More than 100 unique Spider-Man NFTs, given FREE to the first 86,000 online buyers of U.S. AMC December 16 tickets for Spider-Man No Way Home. Only for Stubs Premiere, A-List & Investor Connect members. pic.twitter.com/VnsMVeR29w— Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) November 28, 2021
In the U. S., @SonyPictures Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets go on sale at midnight tonight eastern time. Only for AMC Stubs Premiere, A-List and Investor Connect members, the first 86,000 buyers get a Spider-Man NFT too. They’ll go quick! #AMCFirstEverNFT https://t.co/JcMR5cPXeM pic.twitter.com/PPAwOCvheV— Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) November 28, 2021