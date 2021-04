Amazon is going to spend an epic amount for the television adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘Lord of the Rings'. It is reported that Amazon has planned a whopping budget of $1 billion and only the first season of the highly anticipated fantasy series is likely to cost $465 million, more than four times the money spent on each season of HBO’s "Game of Thrones".

These figures were released as part of the New Zealand government’s Official Information Act and first published by the New Zealand-based outlet Stuff.

Amazon may shoot five seasons of the fantasy tale in New Zealand. The New Zealand government said that the TV series will be one of the costliest ever, a CNBC report said.

The new series will be set thousands of years before the timeline shown in "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings" novels and films.

The reports have led to excitement among the fans of the fantasy series on social media. Some fans were curious to know the details of the first season.

In 2017, Amazon bought the TV rights for USD250 million and it is planned to debut this year. However, some thought it’s just a marketing strategy.

Stuff news reported that Amazon has signed an agreement with the New Zealand government that will see it having “hundreds of millions of dollars” in film subsidies.

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke had previously told The Hollywood Reporter that the series is likely to air in 2021, but there can be delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. An official announcement is awaited. The show's cast includes Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Joseph Mawle and many others.

Three movies have been made in the Lord of the Rings series -- The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Two Towers (2002), and The Return of the King (2003).