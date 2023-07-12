Amazon Prime Video to launch new series; will showcase 10 Indian startups competing to raise unicorn round

Amazon is launching a seven-episode new series on Prime Video that will feature 10 early-stage startups that are creating innovative solutions. These startups will compete to secure funding from three prominent Indian investors whose names have not been disclosed yet by Amazon.

Ecommerce major Amazon is launching a new series “Mission Start Ab,” on Prime Video, which will focus on grassroot entrepreneurs and startups in India. The series launched in partnership with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) of the government of India, will showcase and support 10 early-stage startups that are creating innovative solutions for the country's socio-economic development.

“Mission StartAb will not only provide these 10 startups to secure funding but also immerse themselves in simulations and initiatives that really test their abilities to deal with crisis and scale their business. The cornerstone of this initiative is how do we help entrepreneurs who are innovating at grassroots and local levels,” Sushant Sreeram, Country Director, Prime Video India told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive chat.

“We are not focussed on a specific sector, it will range from agriculture, manufacturing and a whole slew of ideas and businesses. It’s been a year-long journey to identify businesses, small startups and entrepreneurs who are solving a problem statement," Sreeram said.

"We not only want to give them a platform to raise funding but also be able to provide mentorship. Commiserate with the enthusiasm in startup ecosystem, we need adequate incubators, programs and support systems across the ecosystem,” Sreeram further added.

The seven-episode series will feature entrepreneurs compete to secure funding from three prominent Indian investors and the chance to become India's next unicorn. The company however did not disclose the investors' name and also did not shed light on the investment gone behind the initiate. The show is currently in production and will start streaming the series soon.

“We had a lot of interest coming in for the show. Along with Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser, we managed to whittle it down to 10 ventures, of which at least one will definitely become India’s next unicorn,” said Sreeram.

Molbio Diagnostics was the last unicorn to be minted in the Indian startup ecosystem in September last year. The move comes at a time when the Indian startup ecosystem continues to face a challenging funding landscape. The prevailing global uncertainty, combined with geopolitical and economic fragility, has resulted in a freeze on venture capital investments.

Between January and June 2023, the total value of VC investments barely reached $4 billion, which is nearly five times lower than the $18.4 billion secured during the same period in 2022. The current funding trend in India aligns with the global decline, mirroring the challenges faced worldwide.

“I don’t think the startup ecosystem in India has lost any momentum, it continues to be as able and exciting as it has been. The startup ecosystem and the entrepreneurship story in India has never been brighter. What’s important is to focus on entrepreneurs who are creating solutions at a grassroot level in India, has a potential to scale and be applicable across the country and globe. That’s exactly our attempt with Mission StartAb. We are focusing on entrepreneurs who are creating a sustainable, entirely Made-in-India grassroots innovations, who have ventures up and running and how do we help them hit the next level,” added Sreeram.

