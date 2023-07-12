Amazon Prime Video to launch new series; will showcase 10 Indian startups competing to raise unicorn round

Amazon is launching a seven-episode new series on Prime Video that will feature 10 early-stage startups that are creating innovative solutions. These startups will compete to secure funding from three prominent Indian investors whose names have not been disclosed yet by Amazon.

Ecommerce major Amazon is launching a new series “Mission Start Ab,” on Prime Video, which will focus on grassroot entrepreneurs and startups in India. The series launched in partnership with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) of the government of India, will showcase and support 10 early-stage startups that are creating innovative solutions for the country's socio-economic development.

“Mission StartAb will not only provide these 10 startups to secure funding but also immerse themselves in simulations and initiatives that really test their abilities to deal with crisis and scale their business. The cornerstone of this initiative is how do we help entrepreneurs who are innovating at grassroots and local levels,” Sushant Sreeram, Country Director, Prime Video India told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive chat.

“We are not focussed on a specific sector, it will range from agriculture, manufacturing and a whole slew of ideas and businesses. It’s been a year-long journey to identify businesses, small startups and entrepreneurs who are solving a problem statement," Sreeram said.