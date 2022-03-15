Amazon-MGM deal: EU regulators clear e-commerce giant's $8.45 billion purchase of Hollywood studio

European regulators on Tuesday cleared Amazon's purchase of Hollywood studio MGM, saying the deal doesn't raise any competition concerns. The online shopping giant said last year that it was buying MGM in a $8.45 billion deal aimed at bulking up its video streaming service with more content to watch.

The European Commission said its investigation found the deal would not significantly reduce competition" in European markets, including for movie and TV production, wholesale supply of TV channels and retail supply of audiovisual services."

The commission, the European Union's executive arm, and its top competition watchdog said "MGM's content can't be considered must-have" and it's not among the top production studios, despite holding the rights to successful franchises including James Bond.