Allu Arjun strikes his iconic 'Pushpa' pose with New York's Mayor Eric Adams

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini 'Pushpa' actor Allu Arjun represented India as the Grand Marshall at the annual Indian Day parade. The actor shared a bunch of pictures from the event in which he can be seen striking his iconic pose from the movie along with New York Mayor Eric Adams.

South superstar Allu Arjun was honoured by New York Mayor Eric Adams on Monday as he represented India as the Grand Marshall at the annual Indian Day parade. The parade is one of the most well-known yearly events organised by the Indian diaspora in the United States.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Pushpa' actor shared a bunch of pictures from the event in which he can be seen striking his iconic pose from the movie along with Eric Adams.

He captioned it with a heartfelt note , "It was a pleasure meeting the Mayor of New York City. Very Sportive Gentleman. Thank You for the Honours Mr. Eric Adams. Thaggede Le !"

He also got a certificate recognising his participation as grand marshal of New York's India Day parade, as well as his contributions to the world of film and entertainment.

'Pushpa: The Rise,' Allu Arjun's smash success, gained widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike.