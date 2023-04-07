Allu Arjun gifts fans a sneak peek into Pushpa: The Rule ahead of his birthday

Allu Arjun's birthday gift to his fans has certainly set the premise for an intense and thrilling narrative, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the release of Pushpa: The Rule.

On the eve of his birthday, Telugu actor Allu Arjun, gifted his fans with an exciting surprise - a sneak peek into his fiery return as Pushpa in the highly-anticipated sequel, Pushpa: The Rule.

The makers of the film have recently released a video showcasing the actor's captivating look in the upcoming blockbuster.

Earlier, a promotional teaser had already hinted that Pushpa had managed to escape from jail, leaving fans eager to know more. However, with the release of the complete video, it is now clear that Pushpa's escape has led to significant consequences, as he emerges stronger and more determined to take charge and rule.

In the newest video, a gripping story unfolds as a frantic search for Pushpa begins. Pushpa, who has been shot eight times by the police, has disappeared without a trace.

The situation escalates as supporters of Pushpa take to the streets in protest over his shooting. Despite the illegal means by which he obtained money, Pushpa's followers express their affection for him, citing his previous financial assistance.

As the video nears its conclusion, an unexpected turn of events takes place, with CCTV footage revealing Pushpa's whereabouts. In the footage, Pushpa can be seen walking in a forest, finally revealing his face to the camera.

Towards the end, Pushpa can be seen exuding confidence and charisma as he sits in a police station proclaiming, "It's time for Pushpa's rule." The clip was shared on the official YouTube channel for the film, prompting a wave of enthusiastic responses from viewers.

In December 2021, Pushpa The Rise made a significant impact on the box office by smashing various records. The Hindi market alone contributed over Rs 100 crore to its impressive earnings, while the movie grossed over Rs 300 crore globally across all versions.

The highly anticipated sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, is set to feature the return of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Mythri Movie Makers are producing the movie, and it is scheduled for release in 2023.