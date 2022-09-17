Alia Bhatt to have a baby shower soon; What we know so far

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor are planning an exclusive all-girls baby shower for the mom-to-be.

While Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are riding high on the success of 'Brahmastra', they are also looking forward to welcoming their first child. After dating for almost five years, Kapoor and Bhatt tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony on April 14, 2022.

The couple made the announcement about their baby on social media in June. Now that Bhatt is reportedly on the final leg of her third trimester, her mother Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor are planning an exclusive all-girls baby shower for the mom-to-be.

The baby shower is likely to be hosted sometime in early October.

Although an official announcement has not been made till now, it is expected that only close family and friends, including Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt, Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and his cousins Kareena and Karisma will attend the baby shower, Pinkvilla reported.

Apart from this, BFFs Akansha Ranjan and Anushka Ranjan, Alia Bhatt's girl gang (childhood friends) and the Kapoor family’s Navya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan and Aarti Shetty are also likely to be part of the party.

The actor, who reportedly turned vegan in 2020, will have a vegan-themed menu at the baby shower, India Today reported.

Bhatt is also ditching conventional ways and going for unique decor with pictures from Ranbir and her childhood.

Alia Bhatt surprised her fans in June by announcing the news of her pregnancy. She shared an adorable picture where she is seen undergoing a sonography session with her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor watching her. The caption of the photo read, "Our baby coming soon."