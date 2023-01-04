Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter on Wednesday to engage with his followers via his signature AMA (Ask Me Anything) #AskSRK, ahead of the release of Pathaan on Republic Day. That's when Alia Bhatt sprung her surprise act. Not only did she decode 'SR' but she also revealed what her next nickname for SRK was going to be.

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter on Wednesday (January 4) to engage with his followers via his signature AMA (Ask Me Anything) #AskSRK. It was just business as usual with his legion of fans firing questions ranging from how he got his six-pack abs to wishing him luck for his comeback release, Pathaan , which is slated for release ahead of Republic Day.

However, this edition of Ask SRK saw the surprise entry of another Bollywood star, his co-star from Dear Zindagi, Alia Bhatt. It began when a Twitter user by the name of Rishi (@SRKsAvenger) asked Khan why Bhatt calls him just SR.

Khan is popularly known by his initials SRK and it looks like the Twitter user was intrigued by the modification in the moniker. “Could mean sweet & romantic or maybe senior & respected or maybe just shah rukh,” replied Khan replied in his usual witty style.

Bhatt joined the conversation some 20 minutes later and said the SR stands for sweet and respected. She added that starting January 25 — which is the date SRK’s comeback film in over years hits theatres — she will start calling him Pathaan.

“ More like sweet and respected :)

But from 25th Jan I’m going to switch to calling you Pathaan 🔥❤

See I’m so creative na 🤩,” tweeted Bhatt.

