Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter on Wednesday (January 4) to engage with his followers via his signature AMA (Ask Me Anything) #AskSRK. It was just business as usual with his legion of fans firing questions ranging from how he got his six-pack abs to wishing him luck for his comeback release, Pathaan , which is slated for release ahead of Republic Day.

However, this edition of Ask SRK saw the surprise entry of another Bollywood star, his co-star from Dear Zindagi, Alia Bhatt. It began when a Twitter user by the name of Rishi (@SRKsAvenger) asked Khan why Bhatt calls him just SR.

Why Alia calls you just SR..? #AskSRK — Rishi (@SRKsAvenger) January 4, 2023

Khan is popularly known by his initials SRK and it looks like the Twitter user was intrigued by the modification in the moniker. “Could mean sweet & romantic or maybe senior & respected or maybe just shah rukh,” replied Khan replied in his usual witty style.

Could mean sweet& romantic or maybe senior & respected or maybe just shah rukh https://t.co/9o9kFYGcWJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Bhatt joined the conversation some 20 minutes later and said the SR stands for sweet and respected. She added that starting January 25 — which is the date SRK’s comeback film in over years hits theatres — she will start calling him Pathaan.

“ More like sweet and respected :)

But from 25th Jan I’m going to switch to calling you Pathaan 🔥❤

See I’m so creative na 🤩,” tweeted Bhatt.

More like sweet and respected :)But from 25th Jan I’m going to switch to calling you Pathaan 🔥❤ See I’m so creative na 🤩 https://t.co/6rAAkvwXZi— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 4, 2023

While the Alia bit was just a part of the whole thing, some of Khan’s responses were hilarious. We have shortlisted a few for you here.

#Pathaan is an interactive movie whenever you want bhai to come in the film use the QR code on the ticket and he will come in the film. https://t.co/337ENPbR7c — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Ab toh beta biwiyaan hi reply dengi tujhe!!! https://t.co/CP881YW0Iu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Beta badhon se aise baat nahi karte!! https://t.co/G5xPYBdUCK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

25 January ko main thoda busy rahunga…maybe when u go to see it third time will come along…. https://t.co/0L5eYFPRN8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Jin cheezon mein maza nahi aata woh baar baar hoti hain…life bro…life https://t.co/DQjqNjl7A0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023