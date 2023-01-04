Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter on Wednesday to engage with his followers via his signature AMA (Ask Me Anything) #AskSRK, ahead of the release of Pathaan on Republic Day. That's when Alia Bhatt sprung her surprise act. Not only did she decode 'SR' but she also revealed what her next nickname for SRK was going to be.
Why Alia calls you just SR..? #AskSRK— Rishi (@SRKsAvenger) January 4, 2023
Could mean sweet& romantic or maybe senior & respected or maybe just shah rukh https://t.co/9o9kFYGcWJ— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023
More like sweet and respected :)But from 25th Jan I’m going to switch to calling you Pathaan 🔥❤See I’m so creative na 🤩 https://t.co/6rAAkvwXZi— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 4, 2023
#Pathaan is an interactive movie whenever you want bhai to come in the film use the QR code on the ticket and he will come in the film. https://t.co/337ENPbR7c— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023
Ab toh beta biwiyaan hi reply dengi tujhe!!! https://t.co/CP881YW0Iu— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023
Beta badhon se aise baat nahi karte!! https://t.co/G5xPYBdUCK— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023
25 January ko main thoda busy rahunga…maybe when u go to see it third time will come along…. https://t.co/0L5eYFPRN8— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023
Jin cheezon mein maza nahi aata woh baar baar hoti hain…life bro…life https://t.co/DQjqNjl7A0— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023