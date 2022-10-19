By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Danish psychological thriller Loving Adults with 67 million hours viewed, and the Korean blockbuster Carter with 65 million hours viewed were the other big non-English hits.

Netflix has posted better-than-expected results in Q3 2022, rallying its shares gained by 14 percent on Tuesday. The streaming giant ended the streak of subscriber losses in two successive quarters and added 2.4 million subscribers in the September quarter, beating Wall Street estimates. The growth came on the back of “big hits across TV and film in Q3”, one of which is Alia Bhatt-starrer original film, ‘Darlings’ which was named as the most viewed non-English film on Netflix.

Netflix shared that ‘Darlings’ garnered over 33 million hours of viewing to become one of the most-watched titles in the non-English language film category. “It launched to rave reviews and huge fandom in India,” Netflix stated in its shareholder letter.

‘Darlings’ was released on Netflix globally on August 5 this year, and it registered the highest global opening for a non-English Indian film. Audiences spent more than 10 million hours watching it in its opening weekend, according to a BBC report.

The film was soon trending in the top 10 in 16 countries in the Americas, Africa and Asia, including the UAE, Singapore, Malaysia, Kenya and Trinidad and Tobago.

Meanwhile, Netflix reported a gain of 2.41 million net new paid subscribers in Q3, which included a gain of 100,000 in the US/Canada region in the third quarter of 2022. Netflix now has 223.1 million subscribers worldwide as of the end of September.

For Q4, Netflix expects to gain another 4.5 million new streaming customers. The Netflix Basic with ads plan is set to launch in the US on November 3, which will be priced at $6.99 per month, three dollars less than the regular Basic plan.

Similar plans with ad tiers are also coming next month to 11 other countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, and the UK.