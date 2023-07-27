Ahead of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, ranking Top 5 Alia Bhatt films

As we wait to witness her magic once again on the 70mm screen with the new Karan Johar film, here’s a look at Alia Bhatt’s most potent performances so far.

A new Alia Bhatt film is a fantastic excuse to revisit her trailblazing career. In just 11 years, she has emerged as the unrivalled queen of her generation who is equal parts relatable and aspirational. Such is her indubitable mastery over her craft that it has silenced even the most caustic critics of nepotism.

With Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, her acting journey comes full circle. She marked her big Bollywood debut with his Student of the Year (2012), which also famously launched the acting careers of Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra. Although Johar has pretty much handheld Bhatt all this while as she rose from strength to strength, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is only his second directorial venture with her.

In the intervening decade that seems to have whizzed by, Bhatt has worked with a motley group of directors—some of India’s best—to create for herself an enviable filmography, bringing to screen roles all actors dream of but only a chosen few get to live. It is difficult to rank Bhatt’s blistering prowess, so seamless is its malleability. She’s a master shapeshifter—one minute she is the madame of a teeming, smutty brothel of a Mumbai neighbourhood, the next, she is an underprivileged Bihari migrant labourer caught in a drugs misadventure in Punjab.

She becomes a cub cinematographer trying to best make sense of the googlies that life keeps throwing at her and then surprises you by turning into an Indian undercover agent married off to Pakistan and forced to sacrifice her all in the holy name of the nation. There is no such thing as a bad Alia Bhatt performance. Not yet. Even in atrocious and forgettable films—of which she has suffered her fair share—she stands out, sometimes as the only silver lining.

As we wait to witness her magic once again on the 70mm screen in her first film since becoming a mother, here’s a look at Alia Bhatt’s most potent performances so far.

Gangubai Kathiawadi (Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 2022)

Bhansali is a known star-maker, a perfectionist to a fault. His and Bhatt’s coming together was only a matter of time. When it finally happened, our screens and our hearts exploded. Gangubai Kathiawadi is fireworks. It is poetry in motion; every frame, every scene is an inspired work of art.

Even the biggest Bhatt cheerleaders were a little iffy when Bhansali first announced his decision to cast her as the illustrious, infamous mafia queen of Kamathipura. But all apprehensions went out the window the second Bhatt appeared on screen and set it on fire. Good films usually have two or three standout moments. Not Gangubai Kathiawadi. It is brimming to the full, and much like its protagonist, is uncontainable, spilling a little everywhere it goes.

Highway (Imtiaz Ali, 2014)

While promoting Highway, Imtiaz Ali said he conceived it as a small film, it was AR Rahman and Alia Bhatt that made it large. Though her second outing, it was Highway that truly announced Bhatt’s arrival and put her on the map. Pundits compared her with Jennifer Lawrence and hailed her as Hindi cinema’s next big thing, so earnest and earthy was her performance as a young woman who finds freedom in bondage and acceptance in a man absolutely unexpected.

Udta Punjab (Abhishek Chaubey, 2016)

It isn’t easy to steal the show when you’re surrounded by a cast that includes Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh. However, despite stellar performances by everybody, it is Bhatt’s Mary Jane who stays with you long after the screen goes dark. Her terrific turn as a Bihari daily-wager dreaming of a better life in this grimy, gritty, whacky, and provocative film shattered her pretty, privileged urban girl image and displayed once again her jaw-dropping range.

Dear Zindagi (Gauri Shinde, 2016)

A love letter to life, Dear Zindagi was arguably the first Hind film to address mental health without villainising it. It could have easily been preachy or weighty but it chooses to be breezy, roomy, and sunny instead, much like Goa’s serene scenery. Along with mental health, director Gauri Shinde discusses several other pertinent issues such as slut shaming, unresolved childhood trauma, parental guilt, existential angst, and adulting through her protagonist Kiara, played brilliantly by Bhatt.

As a young filmmaker trying to find her feet, Bhatt gets the tone just right, tossing aside the temptation to be likeable. You don’t adore or dislike Kiara. You don’t really empathise with her either. But in trying to understand her, you realise you are peeking within yourself. When you see bits of yourself in a character, you know it’s a winning performance if there was any. Also, to be able to share the screen with Shah Rukh Khan this effortlessly this early in your career? You’ve got to be special.

Darlings (Jasmeet K Reen, 2022)

In this black comedy centred on domestic violence, Bhatt plays Badrunissa, a young, lower-middle-class Muslim woman, who lives in a Mumbai chawl and is desperately trying to turn her abusive husband around. However, when, despite her best attempts, his drunken assaults cross the tipping point, she decides to pull the rug from under his feet. Badru’s tumultuous arc offers Bhatt a lot of meat to sink her teeth in. She doesn’t chew, she devours. When she decides to break her veneer of the dutiful, caring, and submissive wife and finally pivots, Bhatt ensures that you don’t see hatred but heartbreak in Badru’s eyes. In the hands of a lesser actor, the film’s uneven edges would have been far more visible but Bhatt, along with Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma, glides over it, giving us a haunting, thought-provoking film.