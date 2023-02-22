Alia Bhatt invasion of privacy: Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma say such behaviour is 'disgusting'

Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Anushka Sharma took to the social media to slam paparazzi for secretly photographing the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress while she was at her home.

Actor Alia Bhatt slammed paparazzi for gross "invasion of privacy" after she was photographed inside her house. The actor tagged the Mumbai Police and wrote that she felt like she was being watched and this was a "gross invasion of her privacy".

In an Instagram post, Alia wrote that she spotted two photographers on the top of a neighbouring building pointing a lens at her when she was at home.

“Are you kidding me? I was at my house, having a perfectly normal afternoon, sitting in my living room when I felt something watching over me. I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of the neighbouring building with a camera right at me. In what world is this okay and is this allowed?" she wrote.

She tagged the Mumbai Police, and said this was a gross invasion of someone's privacy and all lines have been crossed.

In the images, it can be seen that the actor was clicked without her consent while she was sitting in the balcony of her apartment.

Several celebrities including her sister Shaheen Bhatt and actor Arjun Kapoor came out in support of her.

Karan Johar, posted, "There is no justification to this absolutely disgusting invasion of privacy. Everyone from the entertainment industry is always for the media and the paparazzi and are always accommodating. But there has to be a limit. This is about anyone’s right to feel safe in their own homes. This is not about actors or celebrities, it is basic human right!"

"Absolutely shameless. This is crossing all limits if a woman isn't feeling. Safe in her own home, forget if she is a public. Figure or not for a second," wrote Arjun on Instagram.

He added that people need to understand that this is pathetic conduct and the trusted media is here to do a job not to make women feel unsafe or invade one's privacy. Arjun called it an act of stalking while tagging the Mumbai police.

Shaheen wrote, "So it's totally cool to point zoom lenses into people's homes while hiding in neighbouring buildings for 'content' now? Grown men. With cameras. Hiding across the road. Taking surreptitious photos of an UNAWARE woman. Without her CONSENT. In her HOME."

She added that it would be considered harassment if anyone other than a celebrity was subjected to such treatment. "The lack of basic human decency is honestly terrifying," she said in her Instagram post.

Jahnvi Kapoor also shared the post on her social media handle and wrote, "This is disgustingly intrusive. This publication has repeatedly done things like this. Including, despite my continuous requests, photographed me unaware; inside the gym I go to while working out through the glass door. In a space that is supposed to be private, where one does not anticipate getting photographed.”

She said that media personnel can show up at places and do their job in plain sight where there is a mutual understanding between them and a public figure, but zooming into someone's private space without their consent or even awareness is far from a journalistic accomplishment.

Fellow actor, Anushka Sharma pointed out that this was not the first time that a public figure’s privacy was invaded.

“About two years ago we called them out for the same reason! You'd think it would have made them more respectful of people's space and privacy. Absolutely shameful! They were also the only guys posting. photos of our daughter despite repeated requests!" Anushka wrote in her Instagram post.

Journalist Rohit Khilnani also took to Instagram to show his support.

"With @aliaabhatt on this! Just bec u inch towards someone's pvt space one day at a time doesn't make it right! This is wrong, also WHAT NEXT (sic)?” wrote Rohit.